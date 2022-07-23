Pakistan FM Meets Iranian Special Envoy on Afghanistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Iran special envoy for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, met in Islamabad on Friday and discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the region, a statement said.

In this meeting, Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a “peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan,” Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Zardari underscored the importance of close cooperation between Pakistan and Iran on matters relating to Afghanistan, including refugee management, regional security, and institutional mechanisms,” the statement added.

The Pakistani foreign minister also emphasized “the importance of continued constructive engagement and practical cooperation with the interim Afghan government to promote the objective of sustainable peace and security in the region,” the statement said.

The Iranian envoy also held talks with the Pakistan special representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq.

“We discussed a number of important developments and potential areas of collaboration. We also shared our perspectives on Afghanistan and the region,” Sadiq said on Twitter.