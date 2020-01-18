Pompeo Discusses Afghanistan With Pakistani Foreign Minister

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Washington on Friday, discussing Afghanistan and bilateral ties, according to a statement released by the US Department of State.

The statement said the two sides talked about a range of issues including Iran, US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process and building bilateral economic ties.

The visit comes as the US and Taliban have resumed meetings in Doha to discuss signing the peace deal, according to a Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen.