Wednesday 13 Nov 2019
Afghanistan By AP

Report: Road Accident in Iran Kills 28 Afghan Nationals

Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that a road accident in the country’s southeast has killed 28 Afghan nationals.

The report says 21 people were also injured when two vans collided near the town of Khash in Sistan and Baluchistan province early on Thursday. That’s about 1,500 kilometers, or 930 miles, southeast of the capital, Tehran.

The area is a frequent route used by traffickers to smuggle illegal Afghan migrants, usually in crammed vehicles in desperate conditions.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, which are blamed on disregard of traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

