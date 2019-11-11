FARAKHABAR: China Delegate List ‘Not Finalized’

Ismail Khan, a former Mujahideen leader and a prominent member of the Jamiat-e-Islami party, on Monday said that the government has not yet finalized the list of attendees for the China meeting on Afghan peace that is expected to take place soon.

Seven people from the government and 18 representatives from political parties will be on the list, Ismail Khan told TOLOnews.

In this program, host Wahid Ahmadi discusses the topic with following panelists:

• Jafar Mahdawi, member of Millat-e-Afghanistan Party

• Dawa Khan Minapal, deputy spokesman to President Ashraf Ghani