FARAKHABAR: Release of Key Haqqani Members Discussed

President Ashraf Ghani at a press conference on Tuesday confirmed that Anas Haqqani, Haji Mali Khan and Hafiz Rashid, three Haqqani Network commanders, have been “conditionally released” in exchange for the release of two Haqqani-held professors who were abducted while working for the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF).

Ghani said that the negotiation was made in close cooperation with the US with the “aim of facilitating face-to-face talks with the Taliban” for a peace settlement.

It was a “tough but important decision,” Ghani said, which was influenced by the “critical” poor health of the two hostages from the American University. “In our indirect talks with the Taliban, we asked for their release,” Ghani said.

Ghani said the decision to release the three Haqqani prisoners was made after “consulting fully with our international allies, especially the United States of America, with the aim of facilitating face-to-face negotiations directly with the Taliban.”

In this episode, host Yaser Abrar discusses the topic with the following guests:

Sediq Sediqqi, President Ghani's spokesman

Ahmadullah Alizai, head of Asas-e-Naw party

Marina, victim of war in Afghanistan