4 Coalition Personnel Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Four coalition service members have tested positive for COVID-19, the Resolute Support Mission said in a statement on Tuesday.

These are the first positive tests detected among the Resolution Support Mission in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

“The service members were newly-arrived in the country and were in a precautionary screening facility when they became symptomatic, were moved to isolation, and were tested,” the statement said.

Nationalities and other details were withheld pending release from the appropriate national authorities.

There are about 1,500 service members and civilians living in screening facilities as a preventive measure, the statement said, and 38 Resolute Support personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation and receiving medical care.

The statement said that Resolute Support is implementing every available control measure to prevent the spread of the virus.