Afghan Cricket Team Beats West Indies to Clinch T20 Series

Afghanistan’s national cricket team beat West Indies in the 3rd Twenty20 international on Sunday to clinch the series.

The final match was held at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India—where Afghanistan teenage opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit an attacking half-century to set up Afghanistan's 29-run series-clinching win over the West Indies in the third and last T20I match on Sunday.

Gurbaz hit 79 off 52 balls as Afghanistan posted 156 for eight, a total their bowlers defended by restricting the West Indies team to 127/7.

Afghanistan 156 for 8 (Gurbaz 79, Asghar 24, Paul 2-26) beat West Indies 127 for 7 (Hope 52, Lewis 24, Naveen 3-24) by 29 runs.

Afghanistan won the series 2-1 after losing the opening game. Previously, West Indies beat Afghanistan 3-0 in three one-day games before the T20 series.

Afghanistan’s paceman Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets to obstruct the West Indies' chase despite a valiant 52 by wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope.

Gurbaz was named man of the match. He smashed six fours and five sixes for his team before falling to West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.

The two teams will next play a one-off Test starting November 27.