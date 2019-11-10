Cricket—Afghanistan Loses Second ODI Match To West Indies

West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) match on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Afghanistan is hosting West Indies for a three-match ODI series.

On Saturday, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field. West Indies’ Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran hit half-centuries and the visiting team managed to put 247 for nine on the board in their 50 overs.

For Afghanistan, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers. He finished with figures of three for 60 in nine overs.

Afghanistan was off to a bad start as they lost Javed Ahmadi in the first over. Rahmat Shah and Hazratullah Zazai then steadied the ship for the hosts with a 53-run stand.

But a mix-up in the middle created an opportunity for West Indies and they kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

Najibullah Zadran was the only batsman for Afghanistan who scored in excess of 50.