Baghlan Roadside Blast Kills 8 Civilians, Including 4 Children

At least eight civilians were killed in a roadside mine blast in northern Baghlan province on Monday, local police confirmed.

The incident took place in the Dand-e-Shahabuddin area close to Pul-e-Khumri, capital of Baghlan province, as the party was traveling from Akakhel village to Pul-e-Khumri , officials at the provincial police headquarters confirmed.

“Four children, two women and two men were killed and six other civilians--including children--were wounded,” according to police, who said that the victims have been taken to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.