WATCH LIVE
Friday 15 Nov 2019
Friday 15 Nov 2019
Latest news

World

Trump Pardons Two Soldiers Accused of War Crimes

One soldier was accused of ordering his men to open fire on motorcycle riders approaching at “unusual speed.”

Thumbnail

World

Pakistan Opposition Party Protest on Major Highway

Protesters vowed to continue with their action until their demands were met.

Thumbnail

Latest news from World

Related stories

More news from World

View all

Currency Rates

Last Report: 13.11.2019
1 USD 78.40AFN
10000 IRR 6.90AFN
1 UAE 21.25AFN
1 EUR 86.30AFN
1000 INR 1100.00AFN
1000 PKR 497.00AFN

Also in the news

Sport

View all

Arts & Culture

View all

Opinion

View all Opinions

Twitter feed

@Tolonews